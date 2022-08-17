Aaron Rodgers not happy with Romeo Doubs after interception in Wednesday’s Packers practice

Aaron Rodgers wants nothing less than perfection from his receiving corps. Having a quarterback like Rodgers is a luxury for the Green Bay Packers, but that also means a demand for a high level of quality of work from him and from the pieces he works with on the offensive side of the ball. During a Packers practice Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers’ desire for excellency on the field manifested anew when he showed his frustrations following an interception on a pass that was supposed to be for Green Bay rookie Romeo Doubs.

Via Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

“Rodgers throws deep to Romeo Doubs and ball is picked off. Rodgers not happy and shows Doubs he wanted route more to the post. Ball was either under thrown or Doubs was really out of position. Maybe both.”

Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been doing a particularly great job at hiding his feelings whenever he sees mistakes on the field, especially when it involves the rookies. However, that is all for the greater good of the Packers, who are still viewed as one of the serious contenders to win the Super Bowl, even if they have just lost a major piece of the offense over the offseason in the form of wide receiver Davante Adams.

With Adams no longer in Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers is left with a seemingly unimpressive group of wide receivers that now also includes veteran Sammy Watkins. That being said, if there’s a quarterback who can turn any receiving corps into a prolific bunch, Aaron Rodgers is definitely that guy.