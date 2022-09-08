Aaron Rodgers reacts to ex-teammate seeking revenge on Packers

Aaron Rodgers has finally addressed the recent controversial comments made by his former teammate Za’Darius Smith, but the Green Bay Packers quarterback doesn’t want to add more drama to the issue.

Smith made headlines when he revealed that he chose to sign with the Minnesota Vikings to be able to play the Packers twice a year. He clearly has some pent-up frustrations towards Green Bay, though he didn’t hide it as he also shared feeling mistreated by the team following his back injury in 2021.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has since responded to Smith’s remarks, specifically addressing his comments on how they handled his injury.

“I think we may have a different perspective on how things transpired,” LaFleur said.

Aaron Rodgers, for his part, refused to dig deep on the controversy and simply said he agrees with LaFleur.

“I was made aware of that and I don’t wanna add any fuel to the fire. I’ll just echo exactly what Matt said,” Rodgers shared, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

It will definitely be interesting to see now how Za’Darius Smith will perform when the Vikings play the Packers in Weeks 1 and 17. If anything, his problem and bad experience with the team should give him extra motivation. However, with his recent comments, Green Bay would certainly love to get back at him as well.

The good thing for fans is that the wait won’t be long. Making things even better, their meeting in the season opener will be in Minnesota.