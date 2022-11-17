Published November 17, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

There are 14 fields across the NFL with turf surfaces, resulting in far too many injuries. While numerous players are calling for the league to make a change, perhaps no one knows how hard turf is on the body than Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, who rather hit the ground at Lambeau Field than on these artificial venues.

And while he’s hoping for the NFL to take action, the signal-caller doesn’t believe it’ll happen. Via AP:

“I do think it’s time to go all grass throughout the league,” the four-time MVP said Tuesday, echoing a growing sentiment that’s become a major talking point around the NFL.

“A lot of money in this league,” he said. “It’s about cost. I don’t know how much that would cost. … But the league’s been doing pretty well.”

“I don’t have a lot of confidence when it comes to the league making that decision without some sort of big vote and gripes from certain owners who don’t want to spend the money. … This would be putting your money where your mouth is if player safety is important.”

Aaron Rodgers is the latest star to speak out on the matter, but Cooper Kupp also gave his honest opinion on the turf fields last week, just days after NFLPA president JC Tretter released a strong statement stating that the league has to make this change.

The cold hard truth is no one wants to play football on artificial turf. And out of the 14 stadiums with the non-grass surface, only SoFi Stadium and AT&T Stadium actually use a high-end type of turf that is more forgiving on the body. The rest? Flat-out dangerous.

As Rodgers said, the NFL has the money. The question remains, will they use it for what really matters: The player’s safety? We’ll see.