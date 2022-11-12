Published November 12, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

14 stadiums across the NFL have a turf surface. That’s resulted in countless injuries and tons of players calling out the league for not making it mandatory to have only grass. On Saturday, NFLPA president JC Tretter spoke out on just that, and shortly after, Los Angeles Rams superstar wideout Cooper Kupp also chimed in on Twitter with his honest opinion on the turf, which is frankly just dangerous at this point.

“I believe that we — and all teams — should be playing on grass. This is an age-old issue, and I believe the time to address the problem is now! Let’s have the conversation.”

Preach, Coop. We’re all thinking the same thing. Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones suffered an ankle injury last weekend at Ford Field against the Detroit Lions, which resulted in the likes of Travis and Jason Kelce, De’Vondre Campbell, and others calling out the NFL because you guessed it, it happened on turf.

This is what Tretter had to say:

“As players, we have a simple message for the league: stop with the lip service, stop with the media spin, stop pretending you care. And if you actually do care, take the actionable steps to fix the problems our union has identified, especially those issues you actually agree with.”

Cooper Kupp and the Rams actually play on turf as well at SoFi Stadium, their state-of-the-art venue in Inglewood, the same place Odell Beckham Jr tore his ACL in Super Bowl 56 in February. It’s also important to note that maintaining turf is substantially cheaper than taking care of a grass surface. That’s likely part of the reason nearly half the NFL teams go that route.

Nevertheless, the safety of the players must be the priority, as Kupp pointed out. There are enough people making their opinions known. It’s time to take action.