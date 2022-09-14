When Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers landed on Minnesota over the weekend, he quickly went viral for his new Peaky Blinders-inspired look. He definitely looked like Arthur Shelby, with fans just shocked by the uncanny resemblance.

However, one of the biggest questions asked about the new look was why did he change his haircut in the first place? He sported an incredible Nic Cage Con Air-esque appearance during the offseason, and many thought he would be sporting the same do come the new campaign.

Obviously that didn’t happen. Nonetheless, Rodgers has a good reason for cutting his hair.

Speaking on the Pat McAfee Show, the Packers star revealed the exact moment he knew he had to change his cut. According to Rodgers (via Milwaukee Journal Sentinel), it was after his appearance at the NFL Honors in February that he decided he would get a fresh hairdo. He saw a photo of himself from the ceremony and apparently told himself, “Whoo, it might be time.”

To be fair to Aaron Rodgers, his hair doesn’t look that bad during the ceremony, and a lot of people have actually been used to it.

Discurso legendado de Aaron Rodgers no NFL Honors. pic.twitter.com/UxxUJR631M — bosem (@bosem) February 11, 2022

Perhaps Rodgers simply grew tired of his long hair? Whatever the case may be, at least it’s another Rodgers topic to talk about.

Rodgers and his Packers don’t have much time to focus on unnecessary things, though, especially after their poor performance in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings. They’ll be facing the Chicago Bears next in Week 2, and they’ll definitely hope to get to the win column then.