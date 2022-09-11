Is that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers or Arthur Shelby from the “Peaky Blinders”?

If you think it’s the latter, we can’t really blame you. After all, Rodgers did show up sporting his best Arthur Shelby impersonation as they touched landed on the North Star state for their Week 1 showdown with the Minnesota Vikings.

The Packers uploaded a video of the team’s arrival, with players going out of the team plane. It focused on Rodgers and his new haircut, and fans couldn’t help but highlight the eerie similarity between him and the TV character.

Here are some of the best reactions from Twitter:

Aside from the “Peaky Blinders” references though, some just couldn’t help themselves in poking fun at the new do. Even Pat McAfee himself commented on it.

QB1 overall finish for Aaron Rodgers after his haircut https://t.co/vZv8H6frht — Troy King (@TKingMode) September 10, 2022

Someone need to hook Aaron Rodgers up with a black barber kuz these haircuts😬😂 — DON WON😈🤴🏾 (@maniak_8) September 10, 2022

Love it or hate it, you got to respect Aaron Rodgers’ ability to transform. Not too long ago, he made headlines when he seemed to copy Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp. Of course it also went viral as people kept on talking about him.

At this point, aside from his football, fans are just waiting what kind of look he’ll show the next time around.

Come Sunday, however, all that won’t matter as the Packers look to start the season on a good note. They failed to do that last year when the New Orleans Saints gave them an embarrassing loss, so hopefully they can erase that forgettable memory about their season opener. After they do that, fans can start talking about Rodgers’ hair again.