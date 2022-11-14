Even when Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers aren’t at their best, they still own the Dallas Cowboys. They made a wild comeback effort and pulled out a 31-28 win in overtime to spoil Mike McCarthy’s return to Lambeau Field.

According to ESPN, the Packers’ comeback against the Cowboys made history. It was the first time ever that a team beat Dallas despite facing a 14-point deficit after three quarters. America’s team was 195-0 in such instances before Rodgers and the Packers stormed back for the win.

The Packers scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter — both Aaron Rodgers touchdown passes to Christian Watson — before holding the Cowboys’ offense in overtime and then kicking a game-winner.

Rodgers completed 14 of his 20 passes for 224 yards and three touchdowns. Watson caught all three of them and added one more reception while compiling 107 receiving yards. Aaron Jones ran for 138 yards and a touchdown.

For Rodgers, this win was huge for his mindset after a brutal loss to the Detroit Lions last week. He discussed that the doubt that can be impossible to ignore after brutal losses is now gone after pulling off such a big win.

The Packers are still only 4-6 on the season and will have a tough time catching the Minnesota Vikings in the standings. Still, Wild Card spots will be up or grabs and a win like this could be the difference between making and not making the postseason.