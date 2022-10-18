Aaron Rodgers spits facts on Aaron Jones’ lack of touches for Packers

Aaron Rodgers was asked by Pat McAfee why Aaron Jones isn’t receiving as many touches as expected out of the Green Bay Packers’ backfield. Rodgers proceed to drop a truth bomb on the matter.

“Get him the ball more,” Rodgers said in response to how the Packers can fix Aaron Jones’ rush shortage. “Every time that there is an L, any type of adversity, there is always going to be narratives that come out of it. Easy one for us is we gotta get the ball to 33 more. I mean, its true. When he touches the ball, good things happen. He breaks tackles, he’s probably our most elusive guy with the football in his hands.”

Aaron Jones is considered one of the better running backs in football. However, he consistently has not gotten enough touches this year. It seems as if everyone is aware of this but the Packers. Jones received just 9 total carries during Green Bay’s recent loss to the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers credited the Jets for playing well, but clearly believes Jones needs the ball more. Rodgers then discussed why Jones is receiving a lack of touches.

“Its not like were not trying,” Rodgers said. “We have a lot of plays in the plan for him, we call certain passes just for him, we have runs designed to get him the football. We have an awesome running back in AJ Dillion as well who were trying to get the ball to. A lot of things can dictate how much we get the ball…sometimes the way that the game shakes out he doesn’t get as many touches as other games.”

We will see if the Packers get Aaron Jones the ball on a more consistent basis moving forward.