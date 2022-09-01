Aaron Rodgers vocal on intense final practice that’s revved up Packers

If their final practice before focusing on Week 1 preparations is any indication, it looks like Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are ready for the 2022 season.

Rodgers hinted as much following what head coach Matt LaFleur called a “game-like” practice on Wednesday. According to the Packers QB, “it was the best practice of camp”–with their joint practices with the New Orleans Saints not even comparable.

In fact according to Rodgers, he wishes they could have done more of such trainings.

“For us older guys, it was like a preseason game,” Rodgers explained, via Sports Illustrated. “Conditioning-wise, I wish we would’ve done a couple more of those. It was basically like a game.”

Given how much Aaron Rodgers loved that “game-like” practice, perhaps we’ll see more of that from Matt LaFleur and the Packers moving forward. The veteran coach himself see the benefits of it, especially when it comes to really preparing his players for live action.

“I thought it was a good opportunity for our guys to go out there unscripted, hear calls, see how they go out there and execute, making sure they communicate and the effort and all the little things we’re looking for are there and we’re ready to go,” LaFleur said.

The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1, and if things progress well in practice like it did Wednesday, Kirk Cousins and Co. will have tons of problems come the opening round.