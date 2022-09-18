Aaron Rodgers’ Packers weapon Allen Lazard gets green light amid murky Week 2 injury status

After missing the Green Bay Packers’ Week 1 game against the Minnesota Vikings, Aaron Rodgers’ main weapon Allen Lazard seems ready to go.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, while Lazard has been listed as questionable in Week 2 against the Chicago Bears, he is still expected to feature for Sunday’s game. Lazard has been dealing with a sprained ankle which he sustained during practice prior to their season opener.

Packers’ WR Allen Lazard, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a sprained ankle, is expected to play vs. the Bears, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2022

When Allen Lazard was upgraded to “Questionable” from last week’s status of “Doubtful,” there were already expectations that he could recover in time for the showdown against the Bears. Sure enough, that might be the case.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers could certainly use the boost, especially after the dismal showing the wide receiving corps showed last weekend. Rodgers was unable to connect with his wideouts for a touchdown against the Vikings, so hopes are high that things will change should Lazard be available.

Having the team’s top wide receiver should be beneficial for Rodgers and influential for the rest of the group. After all, they finally have a leader who can bring some stability when the going gets tough.

Playing the Bears won’t be easy, though, not with the team always motivated whenever they are facing Rodgers and his Packers. Not to mention that they are brimming with confidence right now after starting the season on a good note with a win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1.

Hopefully Lazard will really be able to suit up come Sunday evening.