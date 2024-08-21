On Tuesday, the Green Bay Packers updated their injury report with five new players added to the list, according to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. The new injuries include a stinger for RB AJ Dillon, shoulder issues for OL Andre Dillard and TE Tyler Davis, an illness affecting DE Preston Smith, and a concussion for DE Spencer Waege.

Dillon’s stinger could account for his absence from Sunday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, though it's not certain when his injury occurred.

Smith, who performed well during Friday’s joint practice with the Broncos, was among the 31 players kept out of Sunday’s game, including many of the team’s starters.

Dillard, Davis, and Waege played a combined 66 snaps in Denver, but their injuries were not reported during the game. All three are vying for positions on the 53-man roster.

Green Bay Packers suffering a slew of injuries

Dillard started at left tackle and kept a clean sheet, allowing no sacks or pressures in his seven pass-blocking snaps. Davis, who was penalized for holding, did not receive a target or record a tackle on special teams. Waege recorded two tackles during his 32 defensive snaps.

Jordan Morgan, the first-round pick who missed the game against Cleveland due to a shoulder injury, returned to practice for individual drills last week but was also sidelined for the Denver game.

Prior to his injury, Morgan had been the front-runner for the right guard spot, but he's now competing closely with Sean Rhyan. On Tuesday, he will only participate in individual drills, though he might be able to join 11-on-11 drills in the joint practice with the Ravens on Thursday.

The second-round pick, Edgerrin Cooper, sustained a hip injury before Family Night and has yet to rejoin any drills. His involvement has been limited to observing from a distance, approximately 40 yards behind the defense, to gain insight into his linebacker duties.

Cooper will resume individual drills on Tuesday. Prior to his injury, he had struggled to gain ground in his competition with Eric Wilson for a starting role in the base defense.

More Packers in the running to make the lineup

Running back MarShawn Lloyd, who was sidelined for the first week of training camp due to a hip injury, had two touches in the preseason opener against Cleveland before he sustained a hamstring injury. He missed the game against Denver and will be absent from practice on Tuesday.

The Packers had planned to utilize Lloyd's explosiveness and big-play potential as a change-of-pace option alongside Josh Jacobs and AJ Dillon.

After sitting out the preseason opener against Cleveland, Ty’Ron Hopper progressed from being limited to positional drills in Green Bay on Tuesday and Wednesday to starting in Denver. He played 51 snaps at middle linebacker and recorded a team-high 11 tackles.

Rookie linebacker Ralen Goforth was sidelined on Tuesday due to the concussion he sustained in the game against the Broncos.

As the preseason finale against the Baltimore Ravens approaches on Saturday, depth players will have a final chance to demonstrate why they deserve a spot on this year's roster.