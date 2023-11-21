Green Bay Packers running back AJ Dillon knows he must step up amid the injuries to Aaron Jones and Emanuel Wilson.

AJ Dillon shared his thoughts on the Packers' depleted running backs corps on Monday, per RotoWire (via CBS Sports).

“Like everybody always says, it's that next-man-up mentality, and you've always got to be prepared, be ready when your number's called. So that's what I try to do,' AJ Dillon said. He was a limited participant in the Packers' practice on Monday due to a groin injury.

AJ Dillon, Aaron Jones, and Emanuel Wilson are all banged up leading up to their Week 12 clash against the Detroit Lions.

Fortunately for Dillon, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur didn't yank him out due to injury in their 23-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11.

On the other hand, Jones (knee) and Wilson (shoulder) were both non-participants in the Packers' practice on Monday. The likelihood both players will miss the Lions game is getting bigger by the day. If Jones sits that one out, AJ Dillon will become the Packers' No. 1 running back in Week 12.

Green Bay signed Patrick Taylor to shore up their running back depth chart on Monday. Taylor is coming off a stint with the New England Patriots' practice squad.

AJ Dillon is in his fourth year with the Packers. He told Green Bay's WFRV Local 5 last summer wearing Packers green and gold “means everything.”

The Packers are struggling with a 4-6 win-loss record through Week 11. Can they snap their four-game losing skid against the Lions on Thanksgiving Day? Stay tuned.