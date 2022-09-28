The Green Bay Packers were down a handful of wide receivers in Week 3 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but it looks as if it’s a different position that’s banged up ahead of Week 4. Star running back AJ Dillon was added to Green Bay’s injury report on Wednesday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the New England Patriots. Per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire, Dillon was limited at Packers’ practice on Wednesday with a knee issue.

New on the #Packers injury report: Jaire Alexander, groin, limited

AJ Dillon, knee, limited

Jonathan Garvin, hip, limited

Caleb Jones, illness, DNP — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) September 28, 2022

In addition to Dillon, Jaire Alexander was limited by the groin injury that knocked him out of the clash vs. the Buccaneers in the first quarter. Jonathan Garvin (hip, limited) and Caleb Jones (illness, DNP) were also on the report.

Losing Dillon for the matchup against New England would be a disappointing blow for the Packers. He’s played a big role for the offense in each of the first three weeks of the regular season. The 24-year-old has 40 carries this season for 138 yards and a touchdown. He’s serving as the 1B option to Aaron Jones’ 1A as the Packers continue to spread the ball between their star rushing tandem.

The severity of Dillon’s knee injury is unclear, and considering he was limited at practice it doesn’t figure to be a long-term thing. The Packers will focus on getting him ready for Sunday’s showdown with the Patriots, and fans should keep a close eye on his status throughout the week as Green Bay goes through more practice sessions.

AJ Dillon featured in all 17 games for the Packers last season. He logged 187 carries for 803 yards and five touchdowns. Through the air, Dillon made 34 receptions on 37 targets for 313 yards and two touchdowns.