Packers are hoping Dillon can contribute to the running game against the 49ers

The Green Bay Packers used a number of factors to defeat the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card game. One of those was an effective running game led by Aaron Jones. When they face the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs, Jones may be able to get some help from fellow running back A.J. Dillon.

AJ Dillon, who is questionable, returned to practice today in a limited capacity. #Packers https://t.co/bfTz9aV7dL — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) January 18, 2024

The veteran running back has been troubled by thumb and neck injuries, but he returned to practice Thursday in a limited manner. If the Packers can display an effective ground attack with Jones and Dillon, they should have an excellent chance to possess the ball and limit the number of opportunities the explosive San Francisco 49ers will have to make big plays on offense.

The Packers played their best game of the season in punishing the Cowboys 48-32 in the Wild Card game. It is unlikely they will be able to light up the scoreboard in a similar manner against the defensively sound Niners, but Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love appears to be playing his best football at the most important time of the year.

Love had a sensational game against the Cowboys as he completed 16 of 21 passes for 272 yard with 3 touchdowns and no interceptions.

Jones ran for 656 yards with a 4.2 yards per carry average during the season, but he had an explosive game against the Cowboys with 118 rushing yards and 3 TDs. A.J. Dillon did not play against the Cowboys, but he had 613 yards during the regular season and a pair of touchdowns.

Cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder/ankle) is listed as questionable against the Niners. He had an interception that he returned for a touchdown against the Cowboys.