Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to hit the open market this offseason, but he plans to be “bougie” when deciding who his next team could be

“I’ve been very spoiled the past four or five years to be in the Packers organization,” Lazard said to SiriusXM NFL Radio.

“I’m almost sort of bougie, I feel like, in what I’m going to be wanting out of another organization because I have such high expectations.”

Lazard has been a member of the Packers since they picked him up off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice roster in 2018. Since then, he’s developed into a reliable target for QB Aaron Rodgers, whose future in Green Bay is also up in the air.

It was this past season when Allen Lazard really made his presence felt following the departure of Davante Adams. The wideout reeled in a team-high 60 catches for 788 yards and six touchdowns as Rodgers’ most consistent weapon downfield.

Despite that, Lazard said there’s yet to be any indication the Packers are interested in keeping him:

“My agent, I believe, has started to talk to them a little bit in recent weeks, but they haven’t said anything as far as preventing me from going to the open market,” he said.

There isn’t many big-name WRs who are expected to be free agents this offseason, therefore Lazard could be a hot commodity for numerous contenders. After all, he is coming off the best campaign of his career, which means Lazard will be looking for a healthy payday. It remains to be seen if Green Bay is willing to meet his asking price.