The Green Bay Packers are at a crossroads with quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The four-time NFL MVP is likely moving on this NFL offseason, and the team will try and rebuild around Jordan Love. However, there are a lot of decisions for the Packers to make this summer, in addition to Rodgers, and here are a few bold Packers offseason predictions as to how those decisions will shake out.

History is repeating itself as the Packers get ready to replace future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers with first-round pick Jordan Love just like the franchise did 15 years ago when it replaced Hall of Famer Brett Favre with Rodgers.

No matter who the QB is in 2023, though, the Packers have to fix several issues around the roster to improve on the team’s 8-9 record last season and get back to the playoffs. That includes big decisions along the offensive line, within the wide receiving corps, and at the 2023 NFL Draft.

So, with those decisions looming, he are four bold Packers offseason predictions as to how it all plays out for the Cheeseheads.

4. Packers sign a veteran wide receiver

Credit Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst with nailing the 2022 NFL Draft from a WR standpoint. The team took Christian Watson from North Dakota State in the second round and Romeo Doubs from Nevada in the fourth.

Both receivers had solid rookie seasons and look like legitimate NFL weapons for the future. However, both struggled with injuries in their first year, so they will have to prove they can stay healthy before either can become a true WR1.

The Packers will continue to allow Watson and Doubs to develop in 2023, but they will also bring in a veteran pass-catcher to help the youngsters and replace the production of Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, who are likely both leaving in free agency.

The wide receiver free agent class isn’t great this NFL offseason, but look for the Packers to kick the tires on some established vets like D.J. Chark, Marvin Jones, or Jarvis Landry.

3. David Bakhtiari gets cut

The Packers offseason starts with the team having $-8,841,812 in cap space. And if the team trades Aaron Rodgers, that number more than doubles. So, it’s not a bold Packers offseason prediction to say that the front office has some work to do on the team’s cap situation.

The good news is that with some veteran contract restructuring, the team can free up a lot of space. Redoing Kenny Clark, Kenny Clark, Jaire Alexander, Preston Smith, Aaron Jones, De’Vondre Campbell, Rasul Douglas, and Elgton Jenkins can save the team up to $8.4 million.

The big move after that is cutting longtime (and oft-injured) offensive tackle David Bakhtiari. Cutting the two-time All-Pro will save $5.6 million versus the $2.7 million a restructuring will cut off the cap number.

Bakhtiari will be 32 in September, and his knee seems like it will be a lingering problem for the rest of his career. It’s time to cut bait and start over at left tackle.

2. The Packers draft Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer

Without a big-name wideout available in free agency, the Packers’ offseason plans have to include other ways to help Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love. One way is to select the best all-around tight end in the 2023 NFL Draft, Michael Mayer from Notre Dame.

Mayer is 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, and caught 180 balls for 2,099 yards and 18 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish in three seasons. Now he is a consensus first-round pick who should be able to contribute from Day 1.

Also, Robert Tonyan and Marcedes Lewis are free agents, and the Packers tight ends are currently Josiah Deguara, Austin Allen, and Nick Guggemos. Picking Mayer makes a ton of sense and will help whoever is the QB.

Speaking of which…

1. Aaron Rodgers comes out of the dark and asks for a trade

Aaron Rodgers just spent the better part of the last week in the dark, supposedly contemplating his future. What he will likely come to realize is that the Packers don’t want him anymore, and he shouldn’t want to be with the Packers this NFL offseason.

That’s why the final bold Packers offseason prediction is that Rodgers will not be in Green Bay for the 2023 season.

The team will trade the signal-caller and his massive contract for one first-round pick and a few later-round picks/swaps, and the Jordan Love Era will begin.

As for Rodgers’ destination, it seems like, at this point, the Las Vegas Raiders are the most likely option.