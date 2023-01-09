By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Aaron Rodgers isn’t the only Green Bay Packers’ star with an uncertain future. Allen Lazard made eye-opening remarks on his future with the team in response to an Aaron Rodgers question, per Nicole Menner.

“I don’t f**ckin’ know,” Lazard said in whether or not he expects Rodgers to return next season. “Sh*t, I don’t know where I’m going to be at, can’t worry about somebody else.”

Allen Lazard then hinted that the Packers’ Week 18 defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions may have been his final game in Green Bay.

“You know, definitely going to the game I kind of had a realization that my first game here and potentially my last game, which it is, was going to be vs. the Lions at home. I took just a few moments to soak it all in… to pat myself on the back I guess. Just be thankful for this opportunity and this experience to be here for 4-plus years now.”

Allen Lazard’s comments don’t necessary solidify anything about his future. But his strong words make it seem as if his tenure with the Packers could be over. It will be interesting to see if Aaron Rodgers’ final decision impacts Lazard’s future. Rodgers previously praised the receiver and the two have a quality connection with one another.

Despite dealing with injury trouble, Lazard emerged as a key piece to the Packers’ receiving core this past season. His presence was especially important given Davante Adams’ departure. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Allen Lazard.