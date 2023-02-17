The GOAT debate in the NFL has been more or less settled, with fans agreeing that Tom Brady is the greatest to ever play in the league. However, there’s still many people that claim that other players deserve the title of NFL GOAT. For Green Bay Packers WR Allen Lazard, the answer is obvious: it’s Aaron Rodgers. The WR talked about his reasoning at length with TMZ Sports.

“The greatest of all time,” the 27-year-old said of his quarterback out at Super Bowl festivities last weekend. “Not might, no might. Drop the might. He’s the G.O.A.T… The best person to ever pick up a football and throw the ball. I’ll leave it at that.”

Aaron Rodgers is one of the few quarterbacks that was able to challenge Tom Brady’s position on top of the league consistently. The Packers star plays a completely different style than the Patriots and Buccaneers star, but he’s still led some great offenses, even winning one Super Bowl. However, Brady’s body of work over the last twenty years is ridiculously hard to top, making it hard for anyone other than him to be called the GOAT.

Still, Aaron Rodgers can claim to be the greatest QB the Packers have ever had. In his prime, the star signal-caller was one of the best at his position. When he was given elite talent to play with (see: Davante Adams), Rodgers was able to make sweet music on offense.

Unfortunately, Rodgers’ time with the Packers is more than likely coming to an end. The team is reportedly open to trading him should the QB decide to return to playing again. We’ll see where Rodgers ends up after this season.