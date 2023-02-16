Aaron Rodgers has been linked with the New York Jets in recent days, but one former NFL star doesn’t think the quarterback is built for the city.

After seeing Rodgers criticized the likes of Ian Rapoport and Adam Schefter for their false reporting on his darkness retreat, former New York Giants running back and three-time Pro Bowler Tiki Barber couldn’t help but question the quarterback’s ability to survive in a city like New York where the media are always going to talk about him.

For those who missed it, Rodgers emphasized that the sources of the two reporters who talk to them are not in his inner circle. He added, “I don’t have a problem with Ian Rapoport and Schefter, they are really good at their jobs, but when it comes to me, they don’t know s**t.”

“Ian’s job is to source information about things that are going on in the NFL world,” Barber said, via New York Post. “Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers took some real shots at Ian Rapoport, basically saying, ‘He doesn’t know anyone in my inner circle, he doesn’t have my number’ … basically shut the hell up Ian.

“As I’m reading the full quotes from his Pat McAfee weekly appearance, talking about Schefter and Rapoport … It just made me start to realize that if he is that sensitive that he gets upset that people, reporters, opinion-makers, influencers—whatever—want to talk about him, he is going to struggle in New York. I don’t know if I want him in New York if this is going to be his reaction to things that don’t matter.”

Tiki Barber certainly raises a good point there. New York media can be unforgiving, and it’s definitely wrong for Aaron Rodgers to think he can control what they say or talk about him.

Of course that is only if Rodgers will be joining a New York team. The Las Vegas Raiders are considered the frontrunners to get him should he be made available by the Green bay Packers. If the jets insist on chasing him, though, they better brief him on what to expect with the media.