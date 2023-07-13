When the Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field in Week 4 of the 2023-24 season, they'll be extra motivated. That is after Lions wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown seemingly took a subtle dig at the franchise through the NFL Network.

For those familiar with NFL Network, the channel has a “Player's Choice” segment where the athletes decide the programming for a certain day. St. Brown got the opportunity to do so for Tuesday's showing, and among his picks, he surprisingly included the 2014 NFC Championship Game between the Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

Of course as Packers fans can attest to, that heartbreaking 2014 game is a touchy subject for the Green Bay faithful. The team had a legitimate chance to get back to the Super Bowl for the first time since their Super Bowl XLV win, but they collapsed. After leading 16-0 at halftime, Aaron Rodgers and co. allowed the Seahawks to stage a comeback and win in overtime.

Naturally whenever the subject is talked about, it brings back painful memories for the fans.

And so when Amon-Ra St. Brown decided to have the NFL Network replay the devastating moment, it didn't sit well for a lot of Green Bay fans. Many assumed that the Lions wide receiver was taking a shot at the Packers.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

TOMORROW on @nflnetwork — Players' Choice programming continues w/ Detroit Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown! pic.twitter.com/OaOvGDfEio — NFL Media (@NFLMedia) July 10, 2023

“That's as close as St. Brown will get to an NFC title game!” one commenter said. A second supporter said, “And none of you told me.”

Whether St. Brown did it on purpose or not, he certainly drew the ire of an entire fan base. Of all the games he could have chosen, he really picked one of the most painful for Green Bay.

With that said, don't expect Packers supporters to stay silent when they visit Lambeau Field in late September.