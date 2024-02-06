Joe Barry is joining the Dolphins' staff

The Miami Dolphins are hiring former Green Bay Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry as their linebackers coach and run game coordinator, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Joe Barry was the Packers defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2023, and he was fired after the team's 2023 season came to an end with a loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional round. Now, Barry will be going back to linebackers coach, a role he has held with many teams in the past, with the added responsibility of being the run game coordinator on Mike McDaniel's staff.

The Dolphins recently hired Anthony Weaver from the Baltimore Ravens as their new defensive coordinator after Vic Fangio departed for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Barry will be a key part of Weaver's staff. It will be interesting to see how the Dolphins defense plays next season with the new coaches in place.

At times this year, it looked like the Dolphins would run away with the AFC South division, but they lost out in the last week of the season to the Buffalo Bills. Miami is trying to overtake the Bills as the main contender in the AFC South. The hope is that this new-look defensive staff could help them achieve that goal.

Barry received a lot of criticism for his defenses during his time with the Packers. He will not be running the whole unit with the Dolphins, and maybe he will thrive being back to coaching just linebackers. It will be interesting to monitor his impact next season.