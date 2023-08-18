Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur has not confirmed if Jordan Love will play in the Packers second preseason game against the New England Patriots, but GM Brian Gutekunst may have let the cat out of the bag. Speaking on his quarterback, Gutekunst says that he is excited for Love's next steps against the Patriots, reports ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

“Well, sounds like Jordan Love will play vs. NE. GM Brian Gutekunst just said ‘tomorrow night will be another really good step for him.' Said he's been ‘pleased with his command and his confidence back there and how he's leading the football team.'”

Packers fans can expect to see Love on Saturday night if these comments from Gutekunst are any indication. Furthermore, this could probably have been expected from the beginning given the thoughts that Gutekunst has previously stated about Love playing in the preseason, reports USA Today's Ryan Wood.

“Brian Gutekunst says it's important for #Packers offense to play preseason, but on Jordan Love: ‘You guys have heard me a million times saying how he needs to play, but a lot of it is just seeing things over and over, to develop the instincts and callousness on what he can do.'”

It is clear that Brian Gutekunst is interested in seeing Jordan Love as much as he can during the preseason, although this decision will likely be left up to Matt LaFleur and the coaching staff. Stay tuned into Packers training camp before their second preseason game against the Patriots for the official announcement on whether or not Love will play.