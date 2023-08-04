Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had a surprising but realistic response to what he has learned about quarterback Jordan Love so far through training camp. The Packers are a little over a week into training camp with Love heading into the season as the starting quarterback for the first time since Green Bay drafted him in 2020.

When Brian Gutekunst was asked about takeaways from Jordan Love’s first week at training camp, he said, “Not much …He’s done a really nice job. Just like last year, the defense kinda had the offense early,” per ESPN's Rob Demovsky.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst on what he’s taken from Jordan Love’s first week or so of camp: “Not much,” he said with a chuckle. “He’s done a really nice job. Just like last year, the defense kinda had the offense early.” Said joint practices, preseason games will tell much more. pic.twitter.com/GlRuAOyv3Z — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 4, 2023

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Gutenkust clarified that he feels he will learn more about Love during upcoming joint practices and preseason games. Love and the Packers make their preseason debut in one week against the Cincinnati Bengals. The team is still undecided on how much Love will play during the preseason. The Packers will also have joint practices with the Bengals and the New England Patriots.

Gutenkust took a different route with his response than some of Love's teammates who hyped him up. Running back Aaron Jones spoke positively about Love's leadership while cornerback Rasul Douglas raved about Love being “on the money.” Gutenkust's response was more in line with Packers CEO Mark Murphy who said that they “don't know yet” if Love is the future.

All eyes will be on Love as the preseason and regular season gets started with Love finally having the chance to prove whether or not he's the future quarterback of the Packers following the team trading Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets.