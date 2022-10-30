The Green Bay Packers are having a nightmare season in 2022. After starting the season 3 – 1, they have lost three straight games already. What’s concerning about this is the teams they have lost to are teams they should be beating on paper. There are many problems on the team right now, and that includes Aaron Rodgers.

Amid this free fall from the Packers, a team legend has come out and slammed Aaron Rodgers’ leadership of the team. Charles Woodson, a former teammate of A-Rod, implored the quarterback to take more accountability. Woodson also criticized Rodgers’ tendency to throw his teammates under the bus. (via Kyle Malzhan)

Charles Woodson had some thoughts on the #Packers this morning on TV. “Well, first of all – gotta stop pointing the finger and I’m talking to the leader of this team right now, Aaron Rodgers.” pic.twitter.com/WjCIZfOvPi — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) October 30, 2022

Woodson is likely referring to Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments that went viral. The Packers QB had some harsh words for his teammates on the Pat McAfee show. Rodgers even went ahead and publicly called for the erring players to get their reps cut for the season. It’s certainly a bad look coming from the quarterback of the team.

Rodgers’ statements come off even worse when you realize that he himself has not been playing up to par as of late. There have been times during games when the Packers QB looks like he’s regressed a bit. That’s not even mentioning the Packers’ shoddy play-calling this season, which Rodgers is apparently in charge of this time around.

This season for the Packers is a combination of mistakes from nearly every facet of the team. Everyone unfortunately has a hand in the struggles of this team: from Aaron Rodgers to the front office to Matt LaFleur to the rest of the team.