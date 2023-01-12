Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson reflected upon his rookie season in the NFL, and he didn’t hide how grateful he was to have suited up alongside Aaron Rodgers in his first year, and possibly Rodgers’ last, as a pro. Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, via Jeremy Hoff, Watson opened up on learning from Rodgers during his debut season with the Packers.

Christian Watson says he is extremely thankful to have learned from playing with Aaron Rodgers in his rookie season. “I think that he pushed me to be a better player, a better man, each and every day”@ChristianW2017 | #GoPackGopic.twitter.com/IyuQ78SJZR — Hogg (@HoggNFL) January 12, 2023

“I’m extremely thankful to be able to have learned from him, grown with him. I think he pushed me to be a better player, a better man each and every day. I’m just thankful for the opportunity, if it is the last opportunity, going forward I’m just thankful I got to learn and play with such an extraordinary athlete,” said Watson on Wednesday.

Watson got off to a slow start during his rookie season, but he and Rodgers looked to have built a strong rapport by the midway point of the season.

After not scoring a touchdown throughout the first nine weeks of the season (Watson’s first six games), the rookie wideout exploded in the second half, scoring seven times from Week 10-18, including a three-TD game against the Dallas Cowboys.

In total in the 2022 NFL season, Christian Watson recorded 41 receptions on 66 targets, racking up 611 yards, seven receiving TDs, two rushing touchdowns, and 28 first-down catches across 14 games (11 starts). He was the Packers’ team leader in touchdown receptions and was second behind Allen Lazard (788) in receiving yards.

Aaron Rodgers’ future with the Packers and in the NFL as a whole remains up in the air. Watson is aware some big changes could be on the way in 2023, and he expressed how grateful he was to have suited up alongside one of the all-time greats in Rodgers.