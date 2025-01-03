The Green Bay Packers are set to take on division rival Chicago Bears in a Week 18 matchup to close out the regular season, but might have to do so without wide receiver Christian Watson.

The Packers were missing Watson, who is dealing with a knee injury, in their Week 17 loss against the Minnesota Vikings. On Thursday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on Watson's status, via Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated.

“Christian Watson probably ‘would have to get some work in tomorrow' if he's going to play on Sunday, LaFleur said.

Watson has appeared in 14 games for the Packers this season and has caught 29 passes for 620 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers have clinched a Wild Card spot as the battle for the NFC North will come down to Sunday Night Football's matchup between the Detroit Lions and Vikings. The Packers could improve from the No. 7 to the No. 6 seed, but that is all a Week 18 win over the Bears could do for them. The Packers would need the Washington Commanders to lose to the Dallas Cowboys for that to happen.

With a win not doing much for them, Green Bay will most likely air on the side of caution and allow Watson to have another week to recover before the playoffs begin.

Who will the Packers' Wild Card opponent be?

If the Commanders beat the Cowboys on Sunday, they will secure the No. 6 seed, leaving the Packers with the No. 7 spot.

In that case, the Packers would take on the No. 2 seed Philadelphia Eagles on the road at Lincoln Financial Field. The two teams opened the season against each other in São Paulo, Philadelphia came out on top 34-29.

If the Packers beat the Bears and the Commanders lose to the Cowboys, allowing Green Bay to jump up to the No. 6 seed, they will take on the No. 3 seed Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Packers picked up a road victory against the Rams in Week 5, winning 24-19. Quarterback Jordan Love went 15-of-26 for 224 yards and two touchdowns, also throwing one interception, to lead Green Bay to its second road win over the season.

The Rams matchup would likely be more ideal for the Packers as that environment would not match the hostility they would find in Philadelphia.