With the NFL schedules set to be released Thursday, some teams are seeing their schedules already leaking onto social media. The Green Bay Packers are one such team, and a reunion with Las Vegas Raiders‘ Davante Adams looks to be on the docket, reports The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.

Packers' full 2023 schedule (per source): – Five prime time games even without Rodgers – Love's first game as full-time starter will be in Chicago – Thanksgiving in Detroit – Davante Adams vs. Packers for first time on MNF Week 5 – Super Bowl champs at Lambeau on SNF Week 13 pic.twitter.com/lBvES4Wlmf — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) May 11, 2023

The Packers entire scheduled is available for all to see, headlined by a few marquee matchups. The reunion with Raiders’ Davante Adams will take place during Week 5 on Monday Night Football, although unfortunately won’t be a reunion between Aaron Rodgers and his former star wideout.

Some other major games for the national media will be Week 1 vs the Chicago Bears and Week 13 vs the Kansas City Chiefs. The matchup with the Bears will be an interesting first chapter of Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love. The tides of the NFC North seem to be shifting, and Week 1 will provide an outlook on how the rivalry between these two teams will shape up for years to come.

The game against the Chiefs will be mainstream media due to the presence of Patrick Mahomes. Any Chiefs game is must watch television with their quarterback at the helm, and it will be an opportunity for Packers fans to compare their young quarterback to the best signal caller in the NFL.

Unfortunately for NFL fans alike, there is no Packers vs Jets game that would pit Aaron Rodgers against his predecessor in Jordan Love. Hopefully that matchup will arise in years to come, but Packers fans will now focus on the 2023 season ahead of them.