The Green Bay Packers had a solid season as they ended up making it to the playoffs, and that's always the goal. However, in the biggest moments of the season, the team didn't deliver. The Packers finished with a 1-5 record in NFC North division play, and they seemed to fall short in all of their big games. That trend continued into the playoffs as Green Bay suffered an early exit after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles over the weekend. Now, the offseason is here, and the Packers have to figure out what to fix. Former Green Bay wide receiver Davante Adams shared some of his thoughts on the matter.

Davante Adams spent eight seasons with the Packers, but he is now with the New York Jets. He thinks that the health of Green Bay will dictate what they do in the offseason, but he thinks they may need some help at WR.

“I think that the Packers, obviously, it depends on the health of the team coming into, you know, the beginning of next season,” Adams said during an appearance on Up and Adams. “I think obviously if Josh is banged up, Josh Myers, If he's still hurt, they're going to need to do something about that. Hopefully they have somebody, you know, behind him that's ready to go and ready to fill that void. But you have those, you got to see what's up with [Romeo] Doubs and Christian [Watson], obviously, Romeo having a few plays this year where he ended up a little banged up and hit his head on the ground, so seeing where he is with that. And you know, you never know. It's kind of that situation where it can be, you know, a week, or it can be, you know, it can extend out longer than that. So we'll see. I'm praying for him either way. But yeah, I just think it kind of depends on the health of the team, and looking right now like obviously they might need some receiver help in one way or the other, just based off of what they have available. And you know, maybe, a veteran or something in there. I don't know, we'll see.”

It's pretty easy to think of a veteran WR that Packers fans might want to see make a return to Green Bay. How about the guy that just said the Packers might need some help from a veteran WR?

Davante Adams was a star in Green Bay and the duo of him and Aaron Rodgers was a special one. Those days are over as the Packers have moved on to Jordan Love, and Rodgers' career could be over as things have not worked out for him since going to the Jets. Adams' contract allows him to control his future for the 2025 season, and there has been some chatter about him potentially returning to Green Bay.

Regardless of who it is, the Packers could definitely use some veteran help at the position, and just on the team in general. The team is very young, but they are definitely showing a lot of potential.