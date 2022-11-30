Published November 30, 2022

By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

For anyone and everyone who still has doubts about Aaron Rodgers’ toughness, then this recent development is for you. There was doubt surrounding the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s status for Sunday’s matchup against the Chicago Bears after Rodgers suffered a rib injury in their Week 12 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Well, Rodgers himself has erased any and all doubt after declaring himself fit for their upcoming game.

Rodgers exited in the third quarter of last Sunday’s bout against the Eagles after taking a massive hit from an opposition defender. He went to the locker room shortly after and was unable to return for the remainder of the contest.

Despite the injury, however, Rodgers is still adamant that he’s good to go. As a matter of fact, the reigning back-to-back MVP claims that he should return to practice by Thursday. This report comes via Packers beat writer Ryan Wood of USA TODAY:

Aaron Rodgers said his ribs feel much better today than he could have anticipated Sunday night. His initial concern running off field was internal organ damage, he said. Now he not only expects to play Sunday — albeit with protective padding — but thinks he can practice tomorrow.

The bit about the internal organ damage is a bit shocking, and it speaks volumes of how hard he got hit against the Eagles. Nevertheless, Rodgers is — as always — toughening up as he looks to help the Packers get back to winning ways.

In the end, however, it won’t matter much. Green Bay has virtually been eliminated from playoff contention, which makes Aaron Rodgers’ incessant desire to remain on the field even more impressive. Or contentious, depending on which side of the fence you’re sitting on.