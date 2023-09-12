One of Aaron Rodgers' former teammates with the Green Bay Packers has called out the turf surface at MetLife Stadium as the main culprit in the New York Jets quarterback's injury. In an NSFW-laced post on X (formerly Twitter), David Bakhtiari went off and batted to put an end to the use of turf in the NFL.

“WTF!!!! That injury is TURF related. Can we put an end to this shit already,” shared Bakhtiari, who played several years with Aaron Rodgers as one of the key protectors of the future Hall of Famer signal-caller.

It can be recalled that MetLife Stadium had installed a new surface, as reported last March by ESPN.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“A new playing surface has been installed at MetLife Stadium, where the previous turf had become an object of widespread criticism in recent years. While not grass, the new surface is believed to be an improved synthetic turf that will decrease the number of injuries that occur at the home of the New York Giants and New York Jets.”

With Aaron Rodgers ruled out for the rest of Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, the Jets are left to rely on Zach Wilson for their quarterbacking needs — again. Before he exited, Rodgers went 0-for-1 and got sacked once for a loss of 10 yards. Rodgers was injured while trying to avoid a sack from Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd during the first series of the contest.

For what it's worth, x-ray results of Aaron Rodgers' ankle were negative, according to the Jets.