Aaron Jones wants you to keep doubting the Green Bay Packers as a team.

Plenty of prognosticators thought that Aaron Jones and the Green Bay Packers were going to fall to the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs. Jones would like to encourage that attitude to carry forward.

After the shocking 48-32 win over the Cowboys, Jones was asked about those who gave Green Bay little chance to win a playoff game. “People are going to doubt us, but that’s fine. We love the underdog role, we love the underdog mentality,” he told reporters, courtesy of USA Today's Ryan Wood.

Betting underdogs by 7.5 points, the Packers thoroughly dominated the Cowboys on the road. Back in the state where he played high school and college football, Jones had a field day against a Dallas defense that finished the regular season as a top unit across the board.

Jones, Love shine in Packers upset

Jones had no problem getting going against Micah Parsons and the Cowboys up front. The back out of UTEP had two touchdowns in the first half, and finished the game with three on the ground. He rushed the ball 21 times for 118 yards, and added a reception for 13 yards on his lone target.

With Jones softening up the defense, quarterback Jordan Love picked apart the secondary. Love finished his nearly perfect day with a statline of 16 completions on 21 attempts for 272 passing yards and three touchdowns.

The Packers' reward for knocking off the Cowboys is a date with the number-one seed San Francisco 49ers next week. With the form the Niners are in, few will give the Packers much of a chance to rack up another win.

Just the way Aaron Jones likes it.