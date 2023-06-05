The Green Bay Packers have enough uncertainty surrounding their locker room following Aaron Rodgers' departure. They do not need longtime offensive tackle David Bakhtiari to add some more.

The former All-Pro touched on all of the recent injury troubles he has had to overcome, but he also addressed his future in a manner that is sure to sound some alarm bells in Lambeau.

“I want to dictate that as much as possible,” Bakhtiari said during OTAs last week, per Packers.com's Wes Hodkiewicz. “I know I'll lean on Davante (Adams) – you can let everyone else write your story, or you can grab the pen and you can write it yourself. I fully intend on writing how this is going to end on the latter part of my career for me.”

Yikes. The front office will have some fitful nights of sleep after those comments. It is unclear what the 31-year-old meant exactly, but referencing former teammate Davante Adams as an example in this context will not be interpreted as a positive by Packers fans. The superstar wide receiver forced his way to the Las Vegas Raiders when it became clear Green Bay could not meet his contract demands. And apparently taking hold of his own narrative has lit a fire under Bakhtiari.

It is possible Adams has started a workplace revolution, inspiring his former teammates to fight for their full value. That is probably somewhat of an overreaction, but these are issues management will have to face. The team signed David Bakhtiari to a four-year extension worth $105.5 million in 2020, a month before he tore his ACL. He missed nearly all of 2021-22 and played 11 games last season (missed a few with an emergency appendectomy).

It has not been all rosy for Adams with the Raiders, but he got the deal he wanted. Will David Bakhtiari seek the same.

The Packers hope to keep the waters steady, at least during a crucial 2023-24 season. Quarterback Jordan Love needs protection and stability.