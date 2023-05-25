Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams vented his frustrations with the front office last week, saying he’s not exactly happy with the direction the franchise is heading in regard to the offense. While the Raiders did say he’s open to having more input with the moves they make, Adams knows he’ll never have the final say.

On Thursday, head coach Josh McDaniels was asked about Adams’s comments and essentially said the wideout has every right to voice his opinion after so many established years in the NFL.

Via ESPN:

“And I respect the hell out of anything that [he] would say or suggest or anything like that,” McDaniels said. “During the course of the process of trying to improve our team, which, I know where Davante comes from, he’s a competitor. He wants to win, and that’s really his sole focus and that’s what he does here every day. He’s here pushing himself, pushing his teammates. He’s been a tremendous leader again this spring for our football team.”

Davante Adams came over to Vegas to link up with former Fresno State teammate Derek Carr. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out and the QB is now in the Big Easy. Instead, the Raiders signed veteran Jimmy Garoppolo to be their next signal-caller, who has enjoyed no shortage of success over the last few years. However, he’s coming off foot surgery in March.

Adams is the ultimate competitor and wants to contend. Perhaps he doesn’t believe Jimmy G is the answer. Regardless, we know that every single person in this organization respects his opinion, and no matter who is throwing the football, the All-Pro is going to ball out. Adams is expected to talk to reporters after OTAs on Thursday.