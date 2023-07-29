It was never going to be easy for quarterback Jordan Love to enter Green bay Packers training camp as Aaron Rodgers successor, but he is rising above all of the pressure and public skepticism by just going about his business. And doing it pretty well, according to his teammates.

The 24-year-old displayed pinpoint accuracy on a dazzling pass to second-year wide receiver Samori Toure at Saturday's practice. Love threaded the needle and connected with his target just in the nick of time before Green Bay cornerback Rasul Douglas and safety Darnell Savage could break up the play. Douglas was in awe of his QB's prowess and dished out some NSFW praise afterwards.

“J-Love put that mother f***er on the money,” he told USA Today's Ryan Wood. Despite the inherent bias of Packers, players, there has been an overwhelming amount of positivity surrounding the new starting signal caller. Although there have been some errant throws, he is putting in the work and carrying himself with a strong leadership presence. Fans may deem it unnecessary to give Love a gold star or pat on the back for merely doing his job, but he is facing special circumstances that entail a bit of a learning curve.



There have been and will be plenty of questions about Rodgers. The decision to draft Jordan Love will be subjected to unimaginable scrutiny if the offense struggles this upcoming season. History threatens to take the focus away from football, but that becomes increasingly difficult to do when the 2020 first-round pick impresses at practice.