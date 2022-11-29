Published November 29, 2022

DeShone Kizer once had the opportunity to learn from Aaron Rodgers when he had a short stint with the Green Bay Packers. While he only played for one season in Packers uniform, he’s definitely got some stories to tell about his time with the team, perhaps none more intriguing than the one he told in a recent interview with Adam Breneman.

According to Kizer, Aaron Rodgers once asked him about his stance on 9/11 and whether he believes that it did happen the way the media and the authorities have told it did after the fact.

This Deshone Kizer interview by Adam Breneman has some absolutely buck-wild stories about Aaron Rodgers and conspiracies https://t.co/lr2gsjdiInpic.twitter.com/Pp4Wm2Meq4 — Arif Hasan, hates turkey 🙅‍♂️🦃 (@ArifHasanNFL) November 29, 2022

“He shut the door, and the first thing that came out of Aaron Rodgers’ mouth was ‘Do you believe in 9/11? What, do I believe in 9/11? Yeah, why wouldn’t I?”

Was that a conspiracy theory bait disguised as an icebreaker? The way Kizer told the story, it does appear that Rodgers, at the very least, harbors some serious doubts about how exactly that tragic event that changed the world actually transpired.

“He was like ‘You should read up on that,’ and then we just start learning up about the playbook, and I was like wow I don’t know where this is going. What it ended up being was a thought experiment where he wanted me to go back and look into some of the conspiracies around it. We really bonded over that and started sharing some books, and we started talking about some other things. Some history, some business, some finance.”

Aaron Rodgers has shown in the past that he can be unique with his beliefs, and this one just adds more color to his personality and layer to how people perceive the Packers superstar beyond what he does on the football field.