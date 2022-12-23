By Dan Fappiano · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers and offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins have come to terms on a four-year, $68 million contract extension. Jenkins was drafted by the Packers in 2019 and now has his future locked up in Green Bay.

Jenkins’ extension with the Packers was first reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. He noted that the deal has a max value of $74 million and makes the former Pro Bowler the second highest paid guard in the NFL.

Elgton Jenkins was selected 44th overall by Green Bay in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 30 of a potential 32 games during his first two years in the league. Following the 2020 season, Jenkins was nominated to his first Pro Bowl.

He entered the 2021 season as the injury replacement for David Bakhtiari. However, after eight games at left tackle, he suffered a torn ACL and was forced to miss the remainder of the season.

Now healthy, Jenkins has started 12 games for the Packers this season. Pro Football Focus has given him a solid grade of 74.4. Jenkins has allowed two sacks and given up four penalties in 2022.For his career, Jenkins has allowed just four sacks total and given up 21 penalties in 52 games.

Jenkins has played all over the offensive line, from guard to tackle. Now signed long-term, the Packers are clearly convinced that he can be a foundational piece on the offensive line. While the quarterback position might be in flux in Green Bay, the Packers can be happy knowing that they have invested in the trenches and locked up one of the best young linemen.