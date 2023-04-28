At the NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers have made their first official roster move since trading away longtime franchise quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and thereby willingly entering a bold new era of cheesehead football. And it might surprise some fans.

They selected Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness at No. 13, according to Albert Breer of NBC Sports Boston. The organization uses the Jets’ former pick (swapped No. 13 for 15 in Rodgers deal) to fill what is arguably the second most important position in the NFL after quarterback. Though, with the enigma Jordan Love taking over under center it would have been easy for general manager Brian Gutekunst to add some offense.

The Van Ness selection continues a tradition of Green Bay opting not to take a skills player in the first round. That is still a need that will have to be addressed in the next two days, but the former Hawkeyes powerhouse could still be a fine way to start this huge transition.

There will be some growing pains for the sophomore who never even started in college despite leading the Iowa defense in snaps in 2022-23. His 6-foot-5, 272-pound frame makes him an ideal pass-rusher at the professional level. His athleticism also rates well compared to other premium talents at the position. Van Ness tallied 36 total tackles, 10.5 for loss and six sacks in 13 games last season.

He was overshadowed by some other prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft class, but there is significant upside due to his elite physical traits. Impressive plays like pushing Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr. into QB CJ Stroud show that the 21-year-old can be an instant highlight reel for the Packers.

Lukas Van Ness is the first of several picks that could determine how quickly this franchise moves on from the eventful Aaron Rodgers era and back into contention.