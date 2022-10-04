Packers add veteran linebacker ahead of Week 5

The Green Bay Packers made a significant roster move on Tuesday ahead of their Week 5 clash against the New York Giants. With a trip across the pond in London looming, the Packers fortified the linebackers room by signing veteran LB Eric Wilson. The team announced the decision via Twitter on Tuesday, welcoming Wilson to the organization after making the move official.

Prior to signing with the Packers, Wilson had been on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad. The Packers poached him ahead of their trip to London, though it’s unclear what role he’ll play for the team in Week 5.

It’s also unclear if this roster move is related to an injury to a player on the Packers’ active roster. The team’s starting interior linebackers, Quay Walker and De’Vondre Campbell were not on Green Bay’s most recent injury report, so there’s a chance this is purely a depth move.

Wilson, 28, has featured in 78 games throughout his NFL career before landing with the Packers. He went undrafted out of the University of Cincinnati before latching on with the Vikings in 2017. He played four seasons for the Vikings, featuring in 64 games and starting 25. Wilson recorded 234 tackles, 8.0 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 3 interceptions, and 18 tackles for loss during his tenure with the Vikings.

After his stint in Minnesota, Wilson spent 2021 with the Eagles and the Texans, featuring in a total of 14 games. He’ll now get another shot to crack a role within the Packers’ defense after they plucked him off the Saints’ practice squad on Tuesday.