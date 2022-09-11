Linebacker Krys Barnes suffers injury, carted off field in Packers’ season opener vs. Vikings

The Green Bay Packers started the 2022 season in an agonizing, brutal fashion. They 23-7 lost to the Minnesota Vikings in a contest that didn’t feel all that close. Additionally, they may have lost one of their key players, linebacker Krys Barnes, for a long stretch of the season.

The Packers announced that Barnes suffered an ankle injury that would sideline him for the remainder of the game. He had to be carted off the field and wore a cast as he exited the field.

They immediately put an air cast on Barnes' lower right leg. https://t.co/v5Os1HtBon — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) September 11, 2022

In 16 games last season, the 24-year-old Barnes tallied 81 tackles, four passes defended and four tackles for loss. He was expected to be a key piece of the Packers’ defense but now may be sidelined for a while.

Barnes isn’t the only Packers defender dealing with injuries. Quay Walker and Keisean Nixon both have shoulder injuries, making things worse for Green Bay. Justin Jefferson’s dominant day helped the Vikings start the season with a win. This was supposed to be the unit that helped overcome the team’s thin group of wide receivers but now will have to really bounce back, especially if any of those injuries linger throughout the season.

While the Packers defense deals with injuries to key players, the offense needs to find a way to get going with Aaron Rodgers’ new group of wide receivers. Christian Walker dropping what would have been an easy touchdown highlighted the struggles of the offense. The first game of the season revealed that the Packers may have a tough time winning the NFC North.