The Green Bay Packers have shown some potential at times early on in the 2023 NFL season, but that hasn't resulted in much for them unfortunately, as they only have a 2-4 record through their first six games of the season. The Packers are hoping they can eventually turn the corner soon, but things likely won't be getting any easier for them thanks to this latest injury update on Darnell Savage Jr.

Ever since he was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Savage has been a key piece in the Packers secondary. Savage has remained the anchor of Green Bay's secondary to start the season, but he picked up a calf injury in Green Bay's Week 7 loss to the Denver Broncos, and as a result of the injury, he will be headed to the injured reserve with the Packers hoping he can heal up with some time off.

The Packers may have already filled his roster spot as @BillHuberNFL reported they are signing CB Corey Ballentine to the active roster from the practice squad. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 25, 2023

This is a pretty big loss for Green Bay's secondary, as Savage has done a great job filling his free safety role to start the season. Combine that with Jaire Alexander's continued injury struggles, and it's safe to say that the Packers secondary is in rough shape, especially now that Savage is going to miss at least the next four games for his team.

With Savage out, this will likely force Jonathan Owens into a bigger role, although that isn't the worst thing that could happen for Green Bay. Owens had a really strong 2022 campaign with the Houston Texans, and while he hasn't done much so far this season, it's because he hasn't seen the field much. The Packers will obviously be hoping Savage has a speedy recovery, but they are in good hands with Owens for the time being.