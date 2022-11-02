Packers ‘checked in’ on Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy at trade deadline

The Green Bay Packers didn’t make any moves at the 2022 NFL trade deadline, something which will surely not sit well with the fanbase amid the team’s struggles this year. According to Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright, the Packers had reached out to Denver in hopes of locking down a trade for Jerry Jeudy but were unsuccessful in doing so.

Via Allbright on Twitter:

“For the record the Packers did check in on WR Jerry Jeudy, but weren’t close to offering what would have been needed.”

It certainly makes sense that the Broncos would have slapped a lofty asking price on Jeudy in any trade discussions, and it seems the Packers came to the conclusion rather quickly that they’d not be able to meet their demands. It’s unclear just how much traction the two sides gained on a potential deal, but ultimately nothing materialized with Jeudy remaining in Denver, unlike teammate Bradley Chubb who was traded to the Dolphins.

Jeudy was the Broncos’ first-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, selected 15th overall out of Alabama. This season, he’s caught 30 passes for 449 yards and three touchdowns in his first year playing alongside Russell Wilson. It seems there was a chance he landed with the Packers and teamed up with Aaron Rodgers, but ultimately Green Bay was either unwilling or unable to meet the demands put forth by the Broncos.

Packers fans will surely be disappointed that the team failed to get anything done at the deadline, and knowing that a Jeudy trade was discussed may make the lack of activity even more difficult to swallow.