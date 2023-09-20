The Green Bay Packers were defeated in heartbreaking fashion by the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, dropping a 25-24 nail-biter. Green Bay fell to 1-1 with the defeat, an impressive record considering RB Aaron Jones missed Week 2 and WR Christian Watson has yet to play in 2023 due to injury. Jones and Watson received Wednesday injury updates ahead of the Packers-New Orleans Saints Week 3 clash, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

“Christian Watson (hamstring) went through individual drills, while Aaron Jones (hamstring) did not,” Demovsky reported.

Green Bay will certainly benefit from Jones and Watson's returns, whenever they are able to play again. AJ Dillon recorded just 55 rushing yards on 15 carries to lead the charge for Green Bay's rushing attack in Week 2. Jordan Love was the Packers' second highest-rusher, posting 23 yards on the ground.

Having Aaron Jones on the field would have given the Packers versatility in the backfield. His presence would have forced Atlanta's defense to focus on containing the run, which may have made life easier for Love and the passing game.

As far as the passing attack goes, Jayden Reed led all Packers receivers with four receptions. Dontayvion Wicks had the most receiving yards with 40. Romeo Doubs was silent for the most part, finishing the game with two catches for 30 yards. The Packers clearly need another top receiving option on the field. Watson will immediately play a crucial role for the Packers' offense upon his injury return.

For now, both Jones and Watson are questionable for Week 3. Their official statuses for the game likely won't be determined until Friday or over the weekend. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Packers as they are made available.