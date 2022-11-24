Published November 24, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

The Green Bay Packers’ season has been a complete disaster from nearly all fronts. Their offense has looked disjointed, their defense suffers from their offense, and injuries have decimated their roster. They find themselves in unfamiliar territory, sitting at third place in the NFC North behind the Vikings and the Lions.

Ahead of their clash against the Philadelphia Eagles, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur revealed that the team is dealing with a small outbreak of an illness. This is similar to an incident they had back in 2019, per Ryan Wood. Already, five players missed their last practice due to this bug, including kicker Mason Crosby and WR Randall Cobb.

“Matt LaFleur says rash of illnesses on roster is “very similar to” late in 2019. Five #Packers players were listed with illness yesterday, including Mason Crosby, Randall Cobb. “We’ve been testing them for everything, and if they have the flu, we’re keeping them out.”

The Packers’ 2022 season has been a constant stream of disappointment for a myriad of reasons. Much has already been made about their offensive struggles and Aaron Rodgers’ decline. However, it’s also worth mentioning that this team has also battled the injury bug consistently throughout the season.

The good news for the Packers is that the players dealing with the bug now could recover in time for their game on Sunday. They’ll need everyone available this time around: the Eagles have been seriously dangerous this season. If Green Bay wants to have a chance of possibly making the playoffs, they need to win against the best team in football today record-wise.