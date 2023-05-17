A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Green Bay Packers have plenty to sort out and address still ahead of the 2023 NFL season, among which is their quandary in the safety room. According to Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry, Green Bay remains without an idea who exactly will be the other starting safety of the team alongside Darnell Savage Jr.

“No, but that’s the great thing about the offseason,” Barry said when he was recently asked when he’s got an idea about who will be starting together with Savage (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).

Savage and Adrian Amos were the starting safeties for the Packers for the most part of the 2022 NFL season. Savage played 16 games and stared 13 times, while Amos played and stared in all 17 games. However, Amos is still a free agent, and it remains uncertain whether he’d still find his way back to the Packers. Savage is still with Green Bay, so he’s very much likely to continue starting for the Packers downfield on defense.

Other safeties currently under the Packers payroll are Dallin Leavitt, Benny Sapp III, Johnathan Ford, Tyrell Ford, Christian Morgan, Jonathan Owens, and Tarvarius Moore. They also still have Innis Gaines, who, together with Ford, were the only other Packers safeties who saw action as starters for the team in 2022.

The Packers used a number of picks in the 2023 NFL Draft to shore up their stop unit that allowed 21.8 points per game 2022, but they only drafted one safety in the form of Iowa State Cyclones product Anthony Johnson Jr. (seventh round, 242nd overall).