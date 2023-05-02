Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA and WNBA, the NFL and college football and basketball.

The Green Bay Packers restructured the contract of safety Darnell Savage on Tuesday, creating $5.5 million in 2023 cap space, according to a tweet from ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates.

A former first-round pick out of Maryland, Darnell Savage has played 62 games and started in 59 since he was selected with the 21st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He combined for 58 tackles, two tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, five pass deflections and one interception in 16 games played and 13 starts during the 2022 season. He earned as many as 11 tackles and two pass deflections in an early-January defeat to the Detroit Lions, playing in every one of the team’s 62 defensive snaps as the Packers took a 20-16 loss to Detroit in Lambeau Field, according to Pro Football Reference.

Darnell Savage’s 58 tackles were two ahead of cornerback Jaire Alexander and one under linebacker Preston Smith, who led the team in pass deflections and sacks last season.

The Packers and Jordan Love agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, according to a Tuesday tweet from ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur expressed confidence in Jordan Love, who ended the 2022 season with 195 passing yards, one touchdown and 14 completions on 21 passing attempts during four games.

“I think it’s been a cool process from the day we drafted him to see him now, just to see how he’s matured in every facet of life,” LaFleur said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think you guys probably notice it even when you’re in the locker room.

“So, I think he definitely understands that he’s the guy in charge, he’s going to be the guy in the huddle and he’s got to be an extension of us. And we’re excited for him.”