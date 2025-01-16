On Sunday afternoon, the Green Bay Packers' season came to an unceremonious end with a road loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. Things went off the rails quickly for Green Bay in this one, with quarterback Jordan Love turning in one of his worst performances of the season and the team's defense not doing much better.

In this game, Love was playing without arguably his best receiver in Christian Watson, who unfortunately tore his ACL a week prior. The Packers haven't had a true bona fide “number one” receiver since Davante Adams was a member of the franchise; however, recently, general manager Brian Gutekunst shot down the notion that the team needs to go all out to add one and help Love, per Ryan Wood of USA Today on X.

“Brian Gutekunst says he's open to adding a receiver through draft or free agency, but doesn't buy into idea Jordan Love needs a wideout who dominates targets,” said Gutekunst. “He's expecting this current group of WRs to take a necessary step on a ‘down to down' basis as well.”

Jordan Love certainly could have used some more wide receiver help on Sunday, as the players on the field had trouble getting separation against the Eagles' vaunted secondary, and the quarterback threw three interceptions as a result.

Was this season a failure for Green Bay?

The 2024-25 season was filled with immense expectations for a Packers team that had surprised many by making it all the way to the divisional round, and nearly further than that, a year prior.

However, things didn't exactly go according to plan for Green Bay this year on multiple fronts. The team coincidentally also opened its season with a loss to the Eagles, a game in which Jordan Love left late due to injury and was forced to miss multiple contests.

By the time Love finally got into a good rhythm down the stretch of the season, the Packers were dealing with various injuries elsewhere on the roster, as well as the misfortune of playing in arguably the greatest division in NFL history in this year's NFC North.

In any case, the Packers will now look to sort out what went wrong and come back ready to compete once again next year.