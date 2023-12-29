Will Packers WR Jayden Reed play in Week 17?

The Green Bay Packers got a Jayden Reed injury update from the wide receiver himself that will make them feel good ahead of a big Week 17 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I was full go today. I feel really good,” Reed said after practice on Thursday, per USA Today. “I’m just ready to be back out there with the guys and go out there and get the job done … Definitely itching to go back out there on Sunday, in this caliber of game.”

The rookie out of Michigan State has 54 catches for 592 yards and six touchdowns this season. He’s also added 11 carries for 119 yards and two TDs.

This Jayden Reed injury update is huge for the Packers heading into their Week 17 showdown with the Vikings as fellow WRs Christian Watson and Dontayvion Wicks are both still up in the air for Sunday with injuries.

Packers playoff chances

The Packers’ playoff chances are hanging by a thread, and a loss in Week 17 to the Vikings would completely derail the team’s postseason hopes. However, a win keeps the Packers alive and gives them a 55% chance to make the knockout round, per NFL.com.

If the Packers beat the Vikings and win against the Chicago Bears in Week 18, then they will only need a loss by the Seattle Seahawks or the Los Angeles Rams — coupled with one Atlanta Falcons loss — to sneak into the playoffs with the No. 7 seed in the NFC. If both the Seahawks and Rams lose a game, Green Bay can snag a No. 6 seed.

It all starts against the Vikings, though, and Jayden Reed will likely play a big part if his team gets the win.