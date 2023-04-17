Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Green Bay Packers hosted Baylor football tight end Ben Sims on a pre-draft visit on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Bill Huber of Packer Central.

Ben Sims had 31 receptions in each of the last two seasons, while going for 361 yards and scoring nine touchdowns in the 2021 season, according to Huber. That was his best statistical season, and the most touchdowns by a tight end in Baylor football history. Huber also was an honorable mention on the all-Big 12 team in 2021 and 2022.

The Packers have a need at tight end, and have hosted other tight ends throughout the NFL Draft process. Some names include Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer, Utah’s Dalton Kincaid and Georgia’s Darnell Washington, according to Huber. Michael Mayer is seen as the top tight end in the class.

The Packers were in on Darren Waller ahead of the trade deadline last season, and he was eventually traded to the New York Giants this offseason.

Sims said he studies San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle back at Big 12 media days.

“Most recently, it’s been George Kittle,” Sims said, via Huber. “So, I like to watch a lot of film on the San Francisco 49ers because what they do is very similar to how we run our wide zone scheme. But Kittle, you can see when he blocks, he has an intent to him.”

Given the focus the Packers have put on tight end this offseason, it would be a surprise if they did not come away with one in the NFL Draft.