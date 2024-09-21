While rumors that starting Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love could return from his Week 1 injury as soon as Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, signs now point to at least one more game with Malik Willis starting and Love in street clothes. That is because, on Saturday, the Packers officially elevated QB Sean Clifford from the practice squad.

“Packers elevated QB Sean Clifford from their practice squad to their active roster for Sunday’s game at Tennessee,” ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday.

Love suffered an MCL sprain while trying to lead the Packers on a last-drive comeback in Brazil against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1. His initial prognosis was 3-4 weeks, but recent reports have his recovery going well and hinted at the possibility of him returning as soon as Week 3 against the Titans.

That said, Green Bay is in a good spot at 1-1 after Willis led his new team to a win against the Indianapolis Colts. Chances are that he will be the Packers starting quarterback on Sunday against the team that drafted him. With Clifford on the active roster, the Packers could just want to go with three QBs because of Love's injury, but chances are the comeback talks are just normal NFL chicanery and that Week 4 is the earliest we will see the Packers' preferred signal-caller.

The Malik Willis revenge game

Malik Willis silenced the doubter in Week 2 by leading the Packers to a 16-10 wn over the Colts. The former Liberty QB was 12-0f-14 for 122 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. While that stat-line is not all that impressive and Josh Jacobs' 151 rushing yards were a bigger reason for the victory, Willis managed the game well.

Now, Willis heads to Nashville to take on the team that drafted him in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

As a rookie, Willis appeared in eight games and started three, going 31-of-61 for 276 yards with no touchdowns and three interceptions. The next season the Titans drafted their current starting QB, Will Levis, in the second round, which signaled the begingin of the end for Willis.

On the eve of the 2024 NFL season — August 26, 2024 — the Titans traded Willis to the Packers for a seventth-round pick, and now he finds himself 1-0 as a starter heading to face his former team. No matter what happens on Sunday, the Malik Willis Revenge Game should be fascinating to watch.