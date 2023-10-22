The Green Bay Packers knew this season was going to be a transition of some sort. Having traded away quarterback Aaron Rodgers after 15 years as the starter in Green Bay, it marked a new era of Packers football. But there were some familiar faces left behind. Aaron Jones has been a Packer since 2017 and has proven to be the most reliable and consistent weapon for a Packers team that was seemingly always in contention. This season, due to a nagging hamstring injury suffered in Green Bay's opening week win at Chicago, Jones has been limited to just seventeen touches in two games. But from the sounds of it, Jones is trending upwards and ready to play.

After missing three of the last four games and still being listed as Questionable on the injury report, signs point to Aaron Jones returning to the lineup as the Packers take on the fledgling Denver Broncos (h/t Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk).

Aaron Jones' return should provide a boost to a Packers offense that is in desperate need of said boost. As we head into Week 7, the Packers are currently averaging under 5 yards per play for the first time since 2017, according to Pro-Football-Reference. Jones will not only help the Packers rushing attack, which currently ranks 27th in the league, he'll also help in the pass game, where Jordan Love is still figuring things out as the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers. Over the previous four seasons, Jones has pulled in over 200 catches and 16 touchdowns as a receiving threat out of the backfield.